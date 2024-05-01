Rs53bn short of target: Provisional collection stands at Rs654bn in April: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs654 billion in April 2024 against the assigned target of Rs707 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 53 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs 7,366 billion during July-April (2023-24) against the assigned revenue collection target of Rs 7,414 billion, reflecting a shortfall of Rs 48 billion.

Meanwhile, only 105 shopkeepers and retailers are registered with ‘Tajir Dost App’ of the FBR till the deadline of April 30, 2024.

From May 1, 2024, the FBR may launch enforcement action against the un-registered traders and shopkeepers.

