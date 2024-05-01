Finance Bill 2024: Policy Cell to compile IR budget proposals

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has constituted a Policy Cell for compilation of Inland Revenue budget proposals for Finance Bill 2024.

The FBR has issued a notification for the constitution of the Policy Cell here on Tuesday.

The Policy Cell will draft taxation proposals and relief measures for the Finance Bill 2024.

According to the notification, a Policy Cell comprising the following members is hereby constituted:-

Shabih-ul-Aijaz (IRS/BS-20) Commissioner-lR, Zone-I, Large Taxpayer Office (LTO) Lahore (Convener); Dr. Najeebullah (IRS/BS-20) Commissioner-lR, Zone-I, LTO Karachi; Ajaz Hussain (IRS/BS-20) Chief (Analysis) IR-Operations Wing, FBR HQ, Islamabad; Naseebullah (I RS/BS-19) Additional Commissioner IR, LTO, Karachi and Sadat lhsan (IRS/BS-18) Second Secretary (IR-Ops ) FBR Headquarters, Islamabad.

The Cell will compile the policy proposals received from various forums and assist Member (IR Policy) and Chairman FBR in preparing the draft Finance Bill.

The Cell will report to Chairman, FBR, the notification added.

