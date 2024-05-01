Govt urged to develop strategy for combating plastic pollution

ISLAMABAD: Speakers at a seminar while stressing the need for immediately combating plastic pollution have urged the government to develop and implement a comprehensive national strategy to raise environmental awareness among the masses, as well as, specific target groups such as elected representatives and religious scholars, at the union council, tehsil and district levels.

Speaking at an event titled, “Pakistan’s Roadmap for Plastic Action” held here Tuesday organised by the Commission on Science and Technology for Sustainable Development in the South (COMSATS) and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC), they said such campaigns not only raise awareness about the climate-related sensitivity of the issue but also expand knowledge about the threats posed by plastic to human health.

According to a UNDP report from September 2021, Pakistan has one of the highest percentages of mismanaged plastic waste in South Asia. Over 3.3 million tons of plastic end up as waste annually, and a significant portion ends up in landfills and unmanaged dumps or is scattered across the country’s land and water bodies, causing damage to the environment and endangering people’s health.

They said that to effectively combat plastic pollution, the implementation of policies on plastic bans is crucial. Governments can impose taxes or fees on plastic products to discourage their use and generate revenue for environmental initiatives. They can also establish extended producer responsibility (EPR) programmes, holding manufacturers accountable for the entire lifecycle of their products, including proper disposal and recycling, they suggested. This approach encourages manufacturers to design products with recyclability in mind and invest in recycling infrastructure.

By implementing these policies and strategies, governments can create an environment conducive to behaviour change and sensitise people about the importance of reducing plastic use. It requires a multi-faceted approach involving legislation, economic incentives, education and collaboration to effectively address plastic pollution at the societal level.

Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on Climate Change and Environmental Conservation (CC&EC) Romina Khurshid Alam emphasised Pakistan’s pressing issue with plastic pollution, especially in urban areas. Owing to these daunting challenges, Pakistan has taken proactive steps, such as banning single-use plastics and polythene bags in 2019, to mitigate plastic waste generation. She stressed the importance of global cooperation in combating plastic pollution, citing initiatives such as the Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) led by the World Economic Forum and the UNEP.

She highlighted the government's commitment to climate change adaptation and mitigation through policies like the National Adaptation Plan and initiatives such as the Living Indus Initiative, Recharge Pakistan, and GLOF-II, which aim to enhance climate resilience and protect vulnerable sectors of the economy and ecosystems.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director, COMSATS headquarters, Ambassador Dr Nafees Zakaria underscored the necessity of a cohesive global strategy to address the issue of plastic waste, emphasizing the importance of not solely focusing on its sources.

Zakaria highlighted that while enacting legislation and policy measures are commendable steps, the true challenge lies in their execution amid resistance from pressure and interest groups. He pointed out that our planet is not only grappling with plastic-related pollution but also facing a myriad of other man-made hazards contributing to climate change and environmental degradation.

Of particular concern is the often-overlooked impact of military activities and motivated imposed wars, which have yet to be addressed in international conventions and protocols. She stressed the urgent need for initiatives and innovations, supported by scientific solutions, from advocates for our planet Earth.

Addressing the occasion, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov hoped that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan would inject new momentum into climate action and international collaboration, furthering the objectives of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement. He underscored the importance of collective action among various stakeholders, including countries, international organisations, financial institutions, and the private sector, to deliver meaningful outcomes at COP29.

Ambassador Farhadov highlighted that under the directive of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has designated 2024 as the “Year of Solidarity for a Green World.” This reflects Azerbaijan’s commitment to accelerating environmental protection efforts and addressing climate change on a global scale, as demonstrated by its hosting of COP.

During the event, the NPAP team presented the NPAP roadmap for Plastic Action in Pakistan, which will serve as a pivotal hub for concerted action and innovative initiatives within the sector, fostering tangible and enduring outcomes.

