Iddat case: Court rejects Maneka’s petition

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, rejected the petition of Khawar Maneka, the complainant in the Iddat case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife seeking to transfer the hearing of the case to another court.

The district and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing its two pages reserved judgment, rejected Maneka’s application seeking to transfer the hearing of appeals filed by Khan and his wife against the verdict in the “Iddat” case

The verdict says that the complainant filed the petition seeking transfer of the case to another court along with an affidavit. The court heard Maneka personally as well as his counsel also argued before the court, it says, adding that once the hearing of the appeals commences then under Section 528, the case cannot be transferred to another court.

The judgment says that at the present stage, the petition seeking transfer of the case cannot be approved. Only the Islamabad High Court (IHC) can transfer this case to another court, it says, adding that according to Maneka the inclination and sympathies of the court are with the PTI founding chairman but he did not produce any evidence before the court to prove his allegation.

The order says that according to Maneka, Farah Gogi has managed the court to get the decision as per her desire but he also failed to submit any evidence of this allegation. For the first time in my 21-year judicial career, I received such a request, the judge says in the judgment.

According to the judgment, the judge says that there is no pressure on him from any party. The petition filed by Maneka has been rejected keeping all the facts, it says.

The judgment further says that the complainant's lawyer should present final arguments before the court on May 8, otherwise, appeals would be fixed for the final decision. If the complainant's lawyer filed to present final arguments before the court during the next hearing, then the court will grant him more time.

At the start of the hearing, Maneka appeared before the court along with his lead counsel Rizwan Abbasi’s associate, expressed no confidence in the judge and field the petition seeking to transfer the case.

Khan and his wife's counsels, Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gull also appeared before the court.

Maneka told the court that he did not think justice would be done to him, therefore, transfer this case to another court. The judge asked Maneka how he think that he [the judge] had sympathy for the PTI. Tell the court what is the allegation against him, the judge further said.

The judge said that for the first time in his 21 years of his judicial career, an objection was raised against him.

Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja said that it was shameful and was an attempt to pressurise the court. This man [Maneka] is “a liar”, the defense counsel said. Maneka and Salman Akram Raja exchanged harsh words during the hearing.

Defence counsel Usman Gull said that this whole drama was played by the defence counsel Rizwan Abbas. The judge said that the court would first decide this application.

Raja requested the court to fine Maneka for this objection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024