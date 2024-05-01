AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-05-01

Iddat case: Court rejects Maneka’s petition

Fazal Sher Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Tuesday, rejected the petition of Khawar Maneka, the complainant in the Iddat case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife seeking to transfer the hearing of the case to another court.

The district and sessions judge Shahrukh Arjumand, while announcing its two pages reserved judgment, rejected Maneka’s application seeking to transfer the hearing of appeals filed by Khan and his wife against the verdict in the “Iddat” case

The verdict says that the complainant filed the petition seeking transfer of the case to another court along with an affidavit. The court heard Maneka personally as well as his counsel also argued before the court, it says, adding that once the hearing of the appeals commences then under Section 528, the case cannot be transferred to another court.

The judgment says that at the present stage, the petition seeking transfer of the case cannot be approved. Only the Islamabad High Court (IHC) can transfer this case to another court, it says, adding that according to Maneka the inclination and sympathies of the court are with the PTI founding chairman but he did not produce any evidence before the court to prove his allegation.

The order says that according to Maneka, Farah Gogi has managed the court to get the decision as per her desire but he also failed to submit any evidence of this allegation. For the first time in my 21-year judicial career, I received such a request, the judge says in the judgment.

According to the judgment, the judge says that there is no pressure on him from any party. The petition filed by Maneka has been rejected keeping all the facts, it says.

The judgment further says that the complainant's lawyer should present final arguments before the court on May 8, otherwise, appeals would be fixed for the final decision. If the complainant's lawyer filed to present final arguments before the court during the next hearing, then the court will grant him more time.

At the start of the hearing, Maneka appeared before the court along with his lead counsel Rizwan Abbasi’s associate, expressed no confidence in the judge and field the petition seeking to transfer the case.

Khan and his wife's counsels, Salman Akram Raja and Usman Gull also appeared before the court.

Maneka told the court that he did not think justice would be done to him, therefore, transfer this case to another court. The judge asked Maneka how he think that he [the judge] had sympathy for the PTI. Tell the court what is the allegation against him, the judge further said.

The judge said that for the first time in his 21 years of his judicial career, an objection was raised against him.

Khan’s counsel Salman Akram Raja said that it was shameful and was an attempt to pressurise the court. This man [Maneka] is “a liar”, the defense counsel said. Maneka and Salman Akram Raja exchanged harsh words during the hearing.

Defence counsel Usman Gull said that this whole drama was played by the defence counsel Rizwan Abbas. The judge said that the court would first decide this application.

Raja requested the court to fine Maneka for this objection.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI Khawar Maneka

Comments

200 characters

Iddat case: Court rejects Maneka’s petition

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories