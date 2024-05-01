AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Blome hosts national team cricket players

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

ISLAMABAD: In a display of support for Pakistan ahead of the highly anticipated T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, US Ambassador Donald Blome hosted the Pakistan National Team Cricket players for a meet-and-greet at the US Embassy in Islamabad, the US Mission here said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the US Embassy said that Ambassador Blome welcomed the national team players and accompanying Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at his residence and extended his best wishes to the players for their upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup matches in the United States.

In dual gestures of sports diplomacy, Ambassador Blome presented the team members with a commemorative embassy cricket ball and autographed softball bat; the Pakistani team reciprocated by presenting the Ambassador with a signed cricket bat and team jersey.

The ambassador then participated in an impromptu cricket demonstration with members of the National Team.

“The United States is set to make history this June by hosting the T20 Cricket World Cup for the very first time. Adding to the excitement, both Pakistan and the United States have been slated to play within the same group stage and will compete in a highly anticipated match-up scheduled for June 6,” it added.

