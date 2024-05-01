Delegation of LCCI visits Business Facilitation Center

LAHORE: A delegation, headed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, visited Business Facilitation Center and reviewed the facilities of various federal and provincial departments working for the convenience of the business community.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younis, Raja Hasan Akhtar, Ahmed Elahi, Shamim Akhtar, Waseem Yousaf, Mian Atiqur Rehman, Secretary General Shahid Khalil and other members were part of the delegation while the In-charge BFC Abid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the delegation.

BFC has 31 departments out of which 26 belong to Punjab while five belong to the federal government including EPD, LDA, PIEDMC, FIEDMC, Local Government, PFA, SNGPL, Energy, LESCO, PHE, Punjab Small Industries and others.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the one-window operation, consolidating services from provincial and federal departments under a single roof is the biggest relief for the business community as it is saving their capital

and time.

LCCI President also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government is facilitating the business processes and has also improved the business climate in the province. He said that the great initiative of the Punjab Government has provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.

LCCI President said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry were calling for a long time now that there should be a one window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors. He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the foreigners but would also give encouragement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.

