AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-05-01

Delegation of LCCI visits Business Facilitation Center

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: A delegation, headed by the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar, visited Business Facilitation Center and reviewed the facilities of various federal and provincial departments working for the convenience of the business community.

LCCI Executive Committee Members Fareeha Younis, Raja Hasan Akhtar, Ahmed Elahi, Shamim Akhtar, Waseem Yousaf, Mian Atiqur Rehman, Secretary General Shahid Khalil and other members were part of the delegation while the In-charge BFC Abid Saleem gave a detailed briefing to the delegation.

BFC has 31 departments out of which 26 belong to Punjab while five belong to the federal government including EPD, LDA, PIEDMC, FIEDMC, Local Government, PFA, SNGPL, Energy, LESCO, PHE, Punjab Small Industries and others.

President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar said that the one-window operation, consolidating services from provincial and federal departments under a single roof is the biggest relief for the business community as it is saving their capital

and time.

LCCI President also appreciated the untiring efforts of the Punjab Industries Department and matchless cooperation to the business community. He said that the one-window operation by the Punjab government is facilitating the business processes and has also improved the business climate in the province. He said that the great initiative of the Punjab Government has provided business community a point where various procedures related to businesses requiring interaction with different government agencies are centralized in one location.

LCCI President said that Lahore and other Chambers of Commerce & Industry were calling for a long time now that there should be a one window operation to facilitate the local and foreign investors. He said that Punjab one-window operation would not only encourage the foreigners but would also give encouragement to the local businessmen to put their money in new ventures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LCCI business community Kashif Anwar Business Facilitation Center

Comments

200 characters

Delegation of LCCI visits Business Facilitation Center

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories