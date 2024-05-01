LHC seeks details of wheat procurement decision

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday called details of the Punjab cabinet decision on the wheat procurement within a week. The court was hearing a petition of a bar member Farhat Manzoor seeking a direction for the government to buy wheat from the farmers.

The court said it would not interfere in the government’s policy, however, wanted to know what decision the cabinet took on the wheat buying. The petitioner contended that the provincial government announced its wheat procurement policy 2024 and fixed support price at Rs 3,900 per 40 kg.

He argued that the government was bound to buy wheat from the farmers at the fixed support price. He said the government was supposed to start buying wheat from the farmers on April 22, however, it failed to do so.

