AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-05-01

LHC seeks details of wheat procurement decision

Recorder Report Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday called details of the Punjab cabinet decision on the wheat procurement within a week. The court was hearing a petition of a bar member Farhat Manzoor seeking a direction for the government to buy wheat from the farmers.

The court said it would not interfere in the government’s policy, however, wanted to know what decision the cabinet took on the wheat buying. The petitioner contended that the provincial government announced its wheat procurement policy 2024 and fixed support price at Rs 3,900 per 40 kg.

He argued that the government was bound to buy wheat from the farmers at the fixed support price. He said the government was supposed to start buying wheat from the farmers on April 22, however, it failed to do so.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Wheat LHC Lahore High Court Farmers Wheat procurement Farhat Manzoor

Comments

200 characters

LHC seeks details of wheat procurement decision

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories