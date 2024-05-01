PSX holiday

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited will remain closed on Wednesday, May 01, 2024 (today) being public holiday declared by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Labour Day.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Apr 30
|
278.40
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Apr 30
|
278.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Apr 30
|
156.75
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Apr 30
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Apr 30
|
1.25
|
Euro to USD / Apr 30
|
1.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Apr 29
|
5116.17
|
Nasdaq / Apr 29
|
15983.08
|
Dow Jones / Apr 29
|
38386.09
|
India Sensex / Apr 30
|
75020.21
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Apr 30
|
38337.50
|
Hang Seng / Apr 30
|
17733.21
|
FTSE 100 / Apr 30
|
8175.09
|
Germany DAX 30 / Apr 30
|
18100.97
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Apr 30
|
82.43
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Apr 30
|
20000
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Apr 30
|
207390
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Apr 30
|
2326.07
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Apr 30
|
80.48
|
Petrol/Litre / May 1
|
293.94
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / May 1
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / May 1
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
585
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / May 1
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / May 1
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / May 1
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / May 1
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
87.10
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / May 1
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
499.34
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / May 1
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / May 1
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.84
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / May 1
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
47,200,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / May 1
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
29,719,327
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / May 1
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
21,170,581
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / May 1
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
16,965,134
▲ 0.00
|
The Searle Co. / May 1
The Searle Company Limited(SEARL)
|
15,793,227
▲ 0.00
|
P.T.C.L. / May 1
Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd(PTC)
|
15,054,641
▲ 0.00
|
K-Electric Ltd. / May 1
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
14,145,556
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / May 1
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
13,158,668
▲ 0.00
|
Telecard Limited / May 1
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
12,358,668
▲ 0.00
