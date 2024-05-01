KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR28.506 billion and the number of lots traded was 18,446.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.568 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 10.503 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.871 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.297 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.192 billion), Silver (PKR 1.033 billion), DJ (PKR 385.951 million), Copper (PKR 253.411 million), Japan Equity (PKR 203.098 million), Natural Gas (PKR 124.098 million),SP 500 (PKR 61.543 million), Brent (PKR 58.191 million) and Palladium (PKR 27.407 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 7 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 7.971 million were traded.

