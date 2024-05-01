AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
Gold prices slip

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

BENGALURU: Gold prices slipped more than 1% to a one-week low on Tuesday due to an uptick in the dollar and US Treasury yields, although strong safe-haven demand and central bank buying kept bullion on track for its third consecutive monthly gain. Spot gold fell 1.3% to $2,304.69 per ounce, as of 09:18 a.m. ET (1318 GMT).

US gold futures dropped 1.8% to $2,315.60. Gold prices have gained 3.3% so far this month after hitting a record high of $2,431.29 earlier in April.

The dollar rose 0.3% against its rivals, making gold more expensive for other currency holders, while benchmark 10-year yield also climbed. “A lot of traders have a lot of profit locked up in gold and silver, and they’re willing to get to the sidelines into the Fed announcement,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

“However, there’s been a lot of Asian demand and strong central bank demand. We had flight to safety the last two years. So gold market is definitely in a bullish position right now and it will continue to move forward for the remainder of the year.”

The US central bank begins its two-day monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, where it is expected to hold rates at 5.25%-5.5%. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday for more cues on rate-cut projections.

Traders have pared back bets of Fed rate cuts this year due to recent hotter-than-expected US economic data and sticky inflation. Powell’s stance may be strongly hawkish, pushing expectations of a first rate cut to the fourth quarter or even to next year - this scenario would bode badly for gold, said Ricardo Evangelista, senior analyst, ActivTrades.

Spot silver fell 2.6% to $26.42 per ounce, platinum slipped 0.7% to $940.85. Both metals were set for monthly gains. Spot palladium lost 3.2% to $943.

Gold US Treasury yields Gold Prices US central bank US gold Spot silver

