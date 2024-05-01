AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
May 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-05-01

Teenage boy killed in London sword attack

Reuters Published 01 May, 2024 04:14am

LONDON: A 14-year-old boy was killed and four other people were injured after a stabbing in London on Tuesday involving a man with a sword.

Police said they did not believe the incident was terrorism-related and there was no ongoing threat to the wider community.

Police tasered and arrested the man after the incident near Hainault in east London. Video footage showed a man wielding what appeared to be a sword.

“It is with great sadness that I confirm one of those injured, a 14-year-old boy, has died. He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died shortly afterwards,” London’s Metropolitan Police Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell said.

He said it was not believed to be a targeted attack.

London’s Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe told reporters a 36-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and was currently in hospital, having suffered injuries when his van collided with a building.

Two members of the public and two police officers were in hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The two police officers had stab wounds requiring surgery.

Britain’s King Charles paid tribute to those affected and praised the courage of the emergencies services that helped to contain the incident.

“His (King Charles) thoughts and prayers are with all those affected - in particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

London London police boy killed in London

Comments

200 characters

Teenage boy killed in London sword attack

Bringing developers, builders into tax net: FBR fails to achieve desired results

Pakistan receives $1.1bn from IMF

9MFY24: Fiscal deficit recorded at Rs3.902trn

Petrol price slashed by Rs5.45, diesel’s by Rs8.42

High-level US delegation discusses various issues

China says Hamas, Fatah met for talks in Beijing

Activists occupy Columbia building as protests flare

FBR issues list to PTA: SIMs of 506,671 IT non-filers to be blocked

Lunar mission to be launched from China on Friday

‘BCA’ on the cards to battle against smuggling

Read more stories