May 01, 2024
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah appointed PM Shehbaz’s adviser on political affairs

  • The newly appointed aide to the premier will hold the rank of federal minister
Published April 30, 2024

President Asif Ali Zardari approved on Tuesday the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as advisor to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Political and Public Affairs.

The newly appointed advisor to the prime minister on public and political affairs will hold the rank of federal minister.

Nawaz Sharif urged to take up PML-N’s presidency, says Rana Sanaullah

The development comes days after Rana Sanaullah urged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif to take over the party’s presidency.

Sanaullah said the leadership will suggest the same to Nawaz on his return to Pakistan.

Nawaz, the three-time prime minister and the founder of PML-N, had to lose the party presidency after the Supreme Court ruling in 2018.

“Nawaz Sharif was removed from the party leadership role with a conspiracy, however, the PML-N supremo has been acquitted by the court and could now take up the party’s reins,” Rana Sanaullah said.

