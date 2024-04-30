AIRLINK 73.06 Decreased By ▼ -6.94 (-8.68%)
BOP 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.74%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.02%)
DFML 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.71 (-7.71%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.81%)
FCCL 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.3%)
FFBL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.25%)
GGL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.05%)
HBL 116.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.26%)
HUBC 132.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.14%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.16%)
KOSM 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.38%)
MLCF 36.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.47%)
OGDC 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-0.72%)
PAEL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.31%)
PIAA 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.82%)
PPL 115.31 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.86%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.1%)
PTC 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
SEARL 53.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-5.21%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
SSGC 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.2%)
TELE 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-9.36%)
TPLP 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.85%)
TRG 63.87 Decreased By ▼ -5.13 (-7.43%)
UNITY 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.79%)
BR100 7,465 Decreased By -57.3 (-0.76%)
BR30 24,199 Decreased By -203.3 (-0.83%)
KSE100 71,103 Decreased By -592.5 (-0.83%)
KSE30 23,395 Decreased By -147.4 (-0.63%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Netanyahu says troops to enter Rafah 'with or without' Gaza truce

AFP Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 10:31pm

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israeli military will launch a ground offensive in Rafah "with or without" a truce with Hamas in Gaza.

"The idea that we will halt the war before achieving all of its goals is out of the question. We will enter Rafah and we will eliminate the Hamas battalions there with or without a deal, in order to achieve the total victory," Netanyahu told representatives of hostages' families, according to a statement issued by his office.

In a response to a possible International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant for Netanyahu, the Prime Minister said later Tuesday on Telegram that "no decision, neither at The Hague nor anywhere else, will in any way harm our determination to achieve all the war goals."

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

The New York Times quoted Israeli officials as saying that Netanyahu could be among those charged by the court. The ICC was also weighing charges against Hamas leaders, the newspaper reported.

"The purpose of this step, if it is carried out, is to threaten the leaders and soldiers of the State of Israel, essentially to paralyse the State of Israel's ability to defend itself," Netanyahu added.

"Israel expects the leaders of the free world to come out firmly against this scandalous step," he concluded.

The United States said Monday it opposed the ICC's investigation.

Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Gaza Strip Israel Hamas war Israeli airstrikes Israel Hamas conflict Gaza conflict Rafah Israeli Hamas war Gaza truce talks

Comments

200 characters

Netanyahu says troops to enter Rafah 'with or without' Gaza truce

SBA final tranche: SBP says it has received $1.1bn from IMF

Finance ministry sees headline inflation decelerating further to 18.5-19.5% in April

IMF’s $1.1bn tranche to help Pakistan’s economic stability, says PM Shehbaz Sharif

Selling pressure: KSE-100 sheds 593 points in another negative session

FBR orders PTA, telcos to block over 500,000 mobile SIMs of non-filers

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

State has to protect independence of judiciary: Justice Minallah

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil edges higher as investors eye Mideast talks, rates meeting

Read more stories