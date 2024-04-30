AIRLINK 74.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.65 (-7.06%)
BOP 5.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
CNERGY 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
DFML 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.44%)
DGKC 76.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.95%)
FCCL 20.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FFBL 36.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.09%)
FFL 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
GGL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.17%)
HBL 116.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.3%)
HUBC 132.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.37%)
KOSM 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
MLCF 36.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2%)
OGDC 135.90 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.06%)
PAEL 22.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAA 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
PPL 116.75 Increased By ▲ 4.65 (4.15%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.74%)
PTC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
SEARL 55.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.06%)
SNGP 67.64 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.96%)
SSGC 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
TELE 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.4%)
TPLP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.88%)
TRG 66.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-3.19%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 7,546 Increased By 24.1 (0.32%)
BR30 24,527 Increased By 124.9 (0.51%)
KSE100 71,832 Increased By 137 (0.19%)
KSE30 23,617 Increased By 75.1 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 30, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

‘Boycotts’: KFC Malaysia temporarily shutters outlets citing challenging economy

Reuters Published April 30, 2024 Updated April 30, 2024 12:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: KFC Malaysia has temporarily closed outlets in the country, citing challenging economic conditions, after local media reported that the closings were because of boycotts over the fast food chain’s perceived links to Israel.

Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians, and some Western fast-food brands in the country, as in some other Muslim nations, have been targeted by boycott campaigns over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza.

QSR Brands (M) Holdings Bhd, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut franchises in Malaysia, said it temporarily closed KFC outlets “in response to challenging economic conditions”.

“QSR Brands and KFC Malaysia has taken proactive measures to temporarily close outlets as means to manage increasing business costs and focus on high engagement trade zones,” it said in a statement late on Monday.

Boycott campaigns over Gaza war hit Western brands in some Arab countries

The statement did not address the media reports. It did not specify how many stores were affected, but local media reported over 100 outlets were temporarily closed.

Employees from the affected stores were offered the opportunity to relocate to outlets in areas with higher customer engagement, QSR Brands said.

Malaysia KFC Malaysia

Comments

200 characters

‘Boycotts’: KFC Malaysia temporarily shutters outlets citing challenging economy

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Saudis informed about SIFC’s proactive role

IHC judges’ letter: SC bench hears suo motu case

Hamas prepares response to Gaza truce offer

HBL to inject up to Rs6bn equity in its microfinance bank

Oil slips as investors eye Israel-Gaza truce talks, US Fed policy review

IMF Executive Board approves final review of SBA, allows disbursement of $1.1bn for Pakistan

Cash Management, Treasury Single Account Rules, 2024 notified

CCP approves 40pc equity stake acquisition in GO by Aramco

Dar’s elevation gives birth to speculation

Read more stories