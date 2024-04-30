Brecorder Logo
Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 30 Apr, 2024 03:43am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 29, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               277.00   279.68    AED                75.01     75.74
EURO                294.60   297.35    SAR                73.27     73.96
GBP                 344.56   347.81    INTERBANK         278.20    278.40
JPY                                                        1.74      1.77
=========================================================================

