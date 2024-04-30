KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (April 29, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 277.00 279.68 AED 75.01 75.74
EURO 294.60 297.35 SAR 73.27 73.96
GBP 344.56 347.81 INTERBANK 278.20 278.40
JPY 1.74 1.77
=========================================================================
