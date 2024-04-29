AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
KP to seek gems’ sector accreditation from Thailand

Recorder Report Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Tordhair has expressed desire for getting accreditation from the Gems Technology Institute of Thailand to achieve the global standards in gems technology.

He expressed these views while speaking as a chief guest during a training workshop organised under the aegis of the National Productivity Organization (NPO) here at Gems and Jewellery Centre established under the auspices of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) at Hayatabad.

He indicated that Gems Centres will be established in other areas of the province, as well. He said that if Thai experts want, they could be provided a place for gyms business in the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB)’s exhibition centre in Islamabad.

Special Assistant said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is an important stakeholder in the development of the regional economy and there are very vast and useful opportunities for foreign investors in various sectors, which could be utilized by the regional investors.

He said that mutual contacts and holding joint forums are essential for finding the possibilities of investment at local level as bilateral cooperation is important platform for promotion of investment at local level.

He said that 80% gem resources of the country are found in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and a modern gem processing centre is being established in Peshawar where a one-window operation and all the required facilities will be available at one place.

KP Thailand TEVTA SIDB NPO Gems sector Gems Technology Institute of Thailand

