‘Some forces have always held election process hostage’: Fazl

NNI Published April 29, 2024 Updated April 29, 2024 04:56am

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that some forces always violated people’s rights to vote.

Addressing the JUI-F workers via video link, Fazl claimed that JUI-F always stood against rigging whether it was committed in 2018 or 1977.

He claimed that his party led a protest movement when the general elections were rigged in 1977.

Fazl lamented that India was dreaming of becoming a world superpower while Pakistan struggled to avoid default.

Fazl further said he was surprised that few political parties cried foul over the 2018 elections but this time elections became legitimate for them even though they were given a weak mandate.

He said some parties were raising voices on this topic, but there was no clarity in their position as their leadership was not united.

Fazl lamented that there was no unity among the political parties in the country; however, he claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam will fight for democracy from its platform.

He further said that JUI-F has its street power and it will fill this gap. He urged his political workers to reach out to the people, inform them about the state of affairs, and bring them to the field.

He claimed that the forces which were responsible for the slavery of the country should be crushed.

He said that JUI-F was a party of the people and was therefore leading the people.

Maulana Fazl blamed that few institutions were trying to attack their beliefs in very innocent ways and words, he; however, claimed that JUI-F will pursue such forces and will defeat them.

Fazl while talking about the Palestinian issue said that more than 40,000 people have been butchered in Palestine by Israeli forces. Hospitals have been destroyed while food and aid were not being allowed to reach Gaza.

Maulana Fazl said refugees were being bombarded in the camps by occupied forces, yet the US and the West claim to be the champions of human rights.

