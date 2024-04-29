Prices of food items in Peshawar show a downward trend

PESHAWAR: Mixed trend in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, flour, sugar and others witnessed in the retail market.

A weekly survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday, the price of live chicken dropped in the retail market as available at Rs440/kg which was selling at Rs520 in the previous week.

Similarly, the price of farm eggs also declined as being sold at Rs260/dozen against the price of Rs280/dozen in the previous week. Cow meat with bone was available at Rs900 per kilogram and without bone at Rs800 per kilo against the official fixed rate. Mutton beef was being sold at Rs2200-2400 per kilogram against the price of Rs2200 per kilo.

A significant decrease in the price of flour was also registered in the retail and wholesale market as price of a 20 kg sac dropped at Rs2200-2300 which was selling at Rs2800-2900 per sac in the previous week, the survey noted. Similarly, the price of 80-kg sac also decreased in the wholesale market.

The survey said prices of vegetables remained high in the local market

Ginger was available at Rs750-800 per kilo, while Chinese garlic was sold at Rs800 per kilogram and locally-produced garlic was available at Rs600 per kilogram. However, the onion was available at Rs200 per kilo while Tajikistan onion was available at Rs150 per kilo. Price of tomatoes also came down at Rs100-120 per kilogram against the price of Rs150/kg in the previous week

The survey said peas was being sold at Rs150-170/kg, capsicum at Rs400/kilo, ladyfinger Rs250/kilo, and curry Rs60/kg and Kachalu Rs150-200/kilo, turnip at Rs50/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kilo, Zucchini (tori) Rs80/kilo, Tinda Rs150/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs120/ kg.

Similarly, the Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs100-120/kg, green chilly at Rs150/kg, cabbage at Rs150/kg, capsicum at Rs200/kg, red colored potatoes available at Rs80-100/kg while white colored potatoes are sold at Rs70/kg in the retail market.

Likewise, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market. Good quality rice (sela) was available at Rs340kg, while low quality rice was available at Rs320/kg, while tota rice was available at Rs180-200/kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said dal mash was available at Rs540/kg, dal masoor at Rs320 per kilo, dal chilka (black) at Rs320/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs260/kg, moonge at Rs280/kg, dhoti dal at Rs300/kg, dal Channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs450/kg, red bean at Rs440 per kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, big-size white Channa at Rs360 /kg, small-size white channa from Rs300/kg.

Likewise, the survey said the prices of flour have increased in the wholesale and retail markets.

Sugar price has also dropped as being sold at Rs144/kg in the retail market against the price of Rs150 per kg, the survey said.

Prices of confectionery items, beverages, baby-milk, milk powder, pumpers and others also remained sky-rocketed in the local market.

The prices of apple was available at Rs200-250 per kg, banana Rs100-150 and Rs200/dozen, guava Rs200/kg, strawberry at Rs300/kg, melon at Rs200 per kg, melon at Rs150 per kg.

According to the survey, prices of all brands and qualities of beverages also remained high in the local market. Black tea was being sold at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024