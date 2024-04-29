AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
BOP 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.31%)
CNERGY 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.2%)
DFML 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.95%)
DGKC 78.90 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (2.64%)
FCCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.56%)
FFBL 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (7.58%)
FFL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
GGL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
HBL 117.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.07%)
HUBC 137.80 Increased By ▲ 3.70 (2.76%)
HUMNL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
KEL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.71%)
KOSM 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.8%)
MLCF 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.96%)
OGDC 137.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
PIAA 26.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 6.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.43%)
PPL 114.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.48%)
PRL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
PTC 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.08%)
SEARL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.35%)
SNGP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
SSGC 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
TELE 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.3%)
TPLP 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
TRG 70.23 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-2.59%)
UNITY 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.53%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5%)
BR100 7,626 Increased By 100.3 (1.33%)
BR30 24,814 Increased By 164.5 (0.67%)
KSE100 72,743 Increased By 771.4 (1.07%)
KSE30 24,034 Increased By 284.8 (1.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-29

Indian rupee ends little changed

Reuters Published 29 Apr, 2024 04:49am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee closed little changed on Friday but logged its strongest week-on-week rise in nearly three months following a recovery from its all-time low hit last week.

The rupee ended at 83.34 against the US dollar, barely changed from its previous close at 83.3150.

The currency logged a weekly rise of 0.15%, its strongest since the week ended Feb. 2.

The rupee had dropped to its record low of 83.5750 last week but has since recovered following intervention from the Reserve Bank of India and the ebbing of concerns about an escalation in the Middle East conflict.

In the near term, the domestic currency is expected to hold its prevailing range with potential gains capped near 83.20, Gaurang Somaiya, a foreign exchange research analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

The dollar index was at 105.6, while most Asian currencies were rangebound.

The 10-year Treasury yield was at 4.68%, hovering close to its highest level since November after a hotter-than-expected US inflation print for the January-March quarter bolstered expectations that the US Federal Reserve will keep policy rates elevated for longer.

The delay in potential rate cuts by the Fed on one side and expectations that the RBI will prevent sharp weakness on the other should keep the rupee contained, a foreign exchange trader at a state-run bank said.

Chances of a Fed rate cut in June have been nearly priced out, while those for July have declined to about 30%, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) inflation data due later in the day will be in focus for further cues on the Fed’s policy rate trajectory.

“A higher-than-expected US inflation print yesterday is likely to be followed by another one today,” ING Bank said in a note.

Indian rupee dollar us

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee ends little changed

Dar designated as deputy PM

PM discusses ‘entering another programme’ with IMF chief

Uplift projects: PM, IDB president for early completion

Aurangzeb says mulling introducing digital currency potential

Fed to meet amid dwindling hopes of summer rate cuts

Finance Div to hire SECP commissioner for three years

Delay in TTS: MoF tasked to identify the black sheep

Forex reserve constraints: SBP advises Chinese firm to get its DSRA minimized

KSA tells summit the world has failed Gaza

Appointment of ATIR members: No procedure prescribed as per rules: IHC

Read more stories