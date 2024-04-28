Fatima Sana ruled out of second T20I against West Indies

Right-arm fast bowler Fatima Sana has been ruled out of Sunday’s second T20I against West Indies Women at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi due to an injury.

Sana complained of discomfort in her ankle during the 16th over of West Indies innings in Friday’s T20I and left the field.

Following an assessment after the match, the team management decided to rest her for Sunday’s game.

West Indies defeated Pakistan in the first T20I by just one run to take the 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The second match will be played tonight at the same venue. The match will start at 7:30 pm local time.

The visiting side has already whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match ODI series in Karachi.