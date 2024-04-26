AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Russia’s Shoigu meets Iranian counterpart, says ready to expand military co-operation

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia is ready to expand military and technical cooperation with Iran, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Iranian counterpart Gharaei Ashtiani at a meeting on Friday, the RIA state news agency reported.

Contacts between the countries’ military departments have increased significantly recently, Shoigu was cited as saying.

Russia’s Shoigu says tank production is booming

The two ministers were attending a meeting in Kazakhstan of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a security grouping that includes Russia, India, China, Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

