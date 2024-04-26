AIRLINK 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.5%)
Russian attacks wound four in northeastern Ukraine, local officials say

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:08pm

Russian guided bombs struck an industrial facility and a residential building in northeastern Ukraine on Friday, wounding at least four people, local officials said.

Three children and a woman were hurt when bombs hit a central part of the town of Derhachi in the Kharkiv region, governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messenger.

Two bombs struck an industrial facility in the Sumy region, regional authorities said, but gave no further details.

The two neighbouring regions border Russia and have suffered frequent aerial attacks since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine reports three deaths after fresh Russian attacks

The strikes have become more intense in recent weeks, hitting civilian and energy infrastructure.

Russian attacks

