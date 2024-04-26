AIRLINK 79.41 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.3%)
BOP 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-2.09%)
FCCL 20.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.79%)
FFL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.62%)
GGL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
HBL 117.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.48%)
HUBC 134.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.74%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.89%)
KEL 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (11.99%)
KOSM 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 37.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.18%)
OGDC 136.70 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.37%)
PAEL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.07%)
PIAA 26.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 27.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.76%)
PTC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
SEARL 57.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.24%)
SNGP 67.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.81%)
SSGC 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.37%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
TPLP 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.94%)
TRG 72.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.94%)
UNITY 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.26%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,526 Increased By 32.9 (0.44%)
BR30 24,650 Increased By 91.4 (0.37%)
KSE100 71,971 Decreased By -80.5 (-0.11%)
KSE30 23,749 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-26

European stocks retreat on earnings gloom

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2024 04:15am

PARIS: European stocks dropped on Thursday, hit by bleak earnings from consumer giant Nestle and Dutch digital payments firm Adyen, while sentiment also took a hit following weak economic growth data from the world’s largest economy the United States.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.7% lower, after shedding as much as 1.3% intraday, in line with a global stocks rout.

Industrial goods lost 1.8%, leading sectoral declines, as Adyen slumped 18.4% after lower-than-expected first-quarter sales and analysts’ concerns around collected fees being at an all-time low.

Nestle dropped 2% after the world’s biggest packaged food company missed first-quarter organic sales growth estimates, dragging the food and beverages sector down 1.1%.

After signs of recovery earlier this week, the STOXX 600 index hit a volatile patch as investors assessed the impact of record-high interest rates on corporate performance, while staying confident of a European Central Bank rate cut in June.

Technology also shed 1%, tracking sharp declines in US peers after Meta Platforms signalled its costly bet on AI could take years to pay off.

Amplifying the beaten-up sentiment, data showed the US economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly two years, but an acceleration in inflation reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would not cut rates before September.

“This raises fears about stagflation in the US, which no equity investor wants to think about,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers.

“If there are problems in the largest economy, it’s going to spill back into other intertwined economies... European economies and the US are quite dependent upon each other.” Meanwhile, ECB’ Isabel Schnabel said the final stage of getting eurozone inflation back to 2% will be bumpy, with an erosion in productivity, along with high services costs, posing some of the biggest risks.

Among other stocks, Finnish refiner Neste slumped 13% after first-quarter operating profit missed expectations. Hermes fell 2.4% as investors booked profits even through the Birkin bag maker reported a 17% surge in first-quarter sales. Peers LVMH and Richemont also lost 2.8% and 1.2%, respectively.

European stocks ECB Nestle Digital payments

Comments

200 characters

European stocks retreat on earnings gloom

‘Case study of 2022 floods’: ADB warns of big climate disasters

PBC floats 5-year ‘exports charter and imports substitution plan’

Summaries: CCI questions ‘competence’ of provincial govts, ministries

Meeting held with US under TIFA

RDA inflows rise to $7.660bn

Operations: KAPCO reluctant to opt for CTBCM

NA panels: Govt, opposition agree on ‘power-sharing’ formula

Annual rental value property: Sindh govt given three months to legislate on levy of tax

Govt has given two airbases to US, claims Omar

Tax law amendment bill to prove another piece of ineffective legislation?

Read more stories