AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.8%)
BOP 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.94%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.01%)
FCCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.87%)
FFBL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.25%)
FFL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.15%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 4.59 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (10.07%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.72%)
OGDC 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.7%)
PAEL 23.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.34%)
PIAA 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 27.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
PTC 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.3%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.57%)
SNGP 67.29 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.49%)
SSGC 11.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.65%)
TELE 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
TRG 72.82 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.95%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.39%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.02%)
BR100 7,516 Increased By 22.8 (0.3%)
BR30 24,661 Increased By 103.2 (0.42%)
KSE100 72,253 Increased By 201.6 (0.28%)
KSE30 23,806 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore extends rise on persistent China demand hopes; profit-taking caps gains

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 11:17am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices extended their rise for a second straight session on Thursday, supported by lingering demand hopes in top consumer China, although some profit taking limited gains.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.03% higher at 879.5 yuan ($121.36) a metric ton, after rising more than 3% on Wednesday.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 0.28% higher at $118.25 a ton, as of 0331 GMT, following an increase of more than 5% the day before.

Analysts at Soochow Futures said in a note that rising steel output and demand heightened expectations of growing hot metal output.

“The market had opted to trade the apparent construction steel demand data in advance, with some participants pegging it at 2.87 million tons, a rise of 65,000 tons from previous session,” analysts at Shengda Futures said in a note.

The price gains have slowed after the DCE on Wednesday unveiled plans to adjust trading volume of open positions with delivery in May and September for some clients to 500 lots from Friday to tame speculation.

Iron ore rebounds to six-week high

“Some investors closed their long positions to cash in profits after the announcement of trading limits, capping price rise today,” said Pei Hao, a Shanghai-based analyst at international brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS).

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE advanced further, with coking coal and coke up 1.58% and 0.76%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up. Rebar ticked 0.03% higher, hot-rolled coil added 0.18%, wire rod inched up 0.13% and stainless steel climbed 0.39%.

Although most downstream construction enterprises surveyed are holding low inventory and therefore showed certain willingness to restock steel products, the majority of them chose to delay the time of stockpiling, a survey from consultancy Mysteel showed on Wednesday.

Nearly 81% of surveyed enterprises expect steel prices to weaken after the May Day holiday break, according to Mysteel.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore extends rise on persistent China demand hopes; profit-taking caps gains

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Pakistan misses wheat production target

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Read more stories