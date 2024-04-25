AIRLINK 79.80 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.8%)
BOP 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
CNERGY 4.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.15%)
DFML 33.19 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (7.52%)
DGKC 77.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
FCCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.12%)
FFBL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.41%)
FFL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.78%)
GGL 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
HBL 117.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.51%)
HUBC 135.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (10.31%)
KOSM 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.48%)
MLCF 38.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
OGDC 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.71%)
PAEL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
PIAA 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
PPL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.4%)
PRL 27.86 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.37%)
SEARL 57.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.48%)
SNGP 67.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.36%)
SSGC 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.92%)
TELE 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
TRG 72.86 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (2%)
UNITY 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
WTL 1.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.26%)
BR100 7,523 Increased By 29.7 (0.4%)
BR30 24,675 Increased By 116.9 (0.48%)
KSE100 72,300 Increased By 247.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 23,827 Increased By 19.2 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Nestle misses quarterly sales estimates

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 10:53am

LONDON: Nestle on Thursday missed first-quarter organic sales growth estimates as the world’s biggest packaged food company hiked prices and sold fewer products.

The maker of Maggi noodles and KitKat chocolate wafer bars confirmed its 2024 guidance of organic sales growth of about 4% and a moderate increase in underlying trading profit margin.

Organic sales, which exclude the impact of currency movements and acquisitions, rose 1.4% in the first quarter ended March, the maker of Maggi stock cubes and Nescafe coffee said. Analysts had on average expected organic sales growth of 2.9%.

“We had expected a slow start and see a strong rebound in RIG (sales volumes) in the second quarter with reliable delivery for the remainder of the year,” CEO Mark Schneider said in a statement.

Nestle

Comments

200 characters

Nestle misses quarterly sales estimates

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

Liquidation of certain appellate fora: Cabinet approves amendments to tax laws

Bullish momentum continues, KSE-100 gains over 300 points

The Organic Meat Company secures another $4mn export contract to UAE firm

Despite lower finance cost, National Refinery posts Rs2.87bn loss in 3QFY24

Oil steady as market weighs US demand concerns, Middle East conflict risks

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Read more stories