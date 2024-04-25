AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-25

Illegal import of artificial leather worth Rs220m detected

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

KARACHI: Directorate of Customs Intelligence, Karachi has detected a massive scheme involving the illegal import of artificial leather worth Rs. 220 million.

According to the details, the credible information, received by Director General Faiz Ahmed Chadhar, has revealed a web of deceit and illegal activities by an accused Clearing Agency.

The investigation further revealed had been importing artificial leather without paying duty and taxes, using fake companies as fronts. These companies were allegedly set up to manufacture goods for export, but in reality, the imported leather was being sold illegally in the market.

Further investigation revealed that the fake companies did not physically exist, and the artificial leather was being sold without payment of duties and taxes, causing a significant loss to the national exchequer.

The further investigation is in progress.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Customs Intelligence illegal import of artificial leather Faiz Ahmed Chadhar

Comments

200 characters

Illegal import of artificial leather worth Rs220m detected

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories