Climate change termed biggest challenge for the planet

LAHORE: Terming the climate change as the biggest challenge facing the planet, the Punjab governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said the Punjab government is aware of the serious situation and measures are being taken on an emergency basis to deal with it.

While addressing the opening session of the ‘International Climate Change Conference’ organized by a private university on Wednesday, the governor said that due to climate change, Pakistan is among the top 10 countries most affected by the unexpected increase in temperature, melting of glaciers and deforestation. Due to climate change, agriculture sector is suffering which would have adverse effect on economy, he said.

He underlined the need to adopt modern technology in agriculture sector. He said that fully fit vehicles should be allowed to ply on the roads and along with this; modern technology should be adopted in new vehicles.

The governor also planted a sapling in the university lawn and prayed for the development and stability of the country. He appreciated the efforts of the university administration for holding an international conference on the important issue.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr Mujahid Kamran, Chairman Board of Governors Muhammad Islam also addressed the event.

