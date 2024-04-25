AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-04-25

IHC issues notices to Islamabad officials as ‘naan bais’ challenge cut in ‘roti’ price

Terence J Sigamony Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Wednesday, issued notices to Islamabad chief commissioner and others in a petition filed against the reduction of ‘naan and roti’ prices.

A single bench of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard a petition moved by Sajjad Ali, president Naanbai Welfare Association through his counsel Umer Ijaz Gillani advocate.

The petitioner challenged the notification dated April 15, issued by District Magistrate, ICT Islamabad, whereby, the price of roti (tandoori 120 gram) has been fixed at the rate of Rs16 and the price of naan (120 gram) has been fixed at the rate of Rs20.

The counsel for the petitioner contended that impugned notification has been issued by the District Magistrate, ICT, Islamabad, by exercising the powers under Section 3 of the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977, whereas, Section 3 of the Act provides that only the federal government is empowered to issue such notification.

He contended that the impugned notification issued by incompetent authority is erroneous and is not tenable under the law; hence, the same is liable to be set aside.

Gilani further contended that on 14.04.2024, the Government of Punjab has issued a notification, whereby, the price of roti of 100 gram has been fixed at Rs16 so how in Islamabad Capital Territory, roti having weight of 120 gram can be sold at the same price; i.e., Rs16, even the price has not been fixed in accordance with the law, as well as, in the law laid down in a case reported as “Meat Merchants Welfare Association, Karachi and another. v. Government of Sindh and 02 others as no opportunity of hearing or notice has been issued to the Naanbai/ Tandoor Association. The petitioner being a naanbai is a poor citizen is suffering irreparable loss due to unjustified and illegal act of deputy commissioner, ICT Islamabad; hence, the impugned notification is liable to be set aside.

Justice Jahangiri noted in his written order, “Points raised, need consideration. Notice to the respondents. Deputy Commissioner, ICT, Islamabad is directed to depute a senior law knowing officer, well conversant with facts of the case to appear, in person, along with record in order to assist the Court on the next date of hearing.”

The court also directed the additional attorney general and advocate general, ICT, Islamabad to depute law knowing officers, to appear, in person, to assist the court.

Later, the bench deferred the hearing until today (Thursday).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Roti price

Comments

200 characters

IHC issues notices to Islamabad officials as ‘naan bais’ challenge cut in ‘roti’ price

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories