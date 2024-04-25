TEVTA and PSA sign MoU

LAHORE: The MoU ceremony between Tevta and Pakistan Solar Association was held at Tevta Secretariat Lahore. Chairman Tevta Brigadier Muhammad Sajid Khokhar Satara Imtiaz Military (retd) and Chairman PSA Aamir Parvez Chaudhary signed. Earlier, while briefing regarding the MoU, COO Tevta Qaralain Memon said that MoU with Solar Association is being conducted for two years which can be extended further. Tevta will further strengthen its relationship with the industry and the association will fully support it. Training sessions will be conducted for Tevtatrainers. Paid internships will be arranged for Tevta students.

Tevta labs will be upgraded as per industry requirements. Chairman Tevta Addressing the event, he said that Tevta was conducting solar-related courses in five institutes, which has been expanded to eight institutes. If it fulfills the requirement, then we will expand its scope to more cities and institutions, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had instructed Tevta to contact the industry itself so that courses can be conducted according to their needs. This MOU is a link in the chain. Solar has a big scope in the future and as Pakistan’s largest skill provider Tevta will play an important role in providing skill manpower to this industry.

Chairman Tevta added that We are building two energy hubs for renewable energy in Lahore and Taxila in collaboration with KFW German Bank. Speaking at the event, Chairman PSA Aamir Parvez Chaudhary said that there is a great need for shield man power in this field. He taught he said that the association will provide its full support in this regard. Tevta Senior Director General Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, DG Amir Aziz and other officials including Waqas Musa and Ashfaq Ali Khan were attended from PTA.

