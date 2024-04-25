AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
All uplift schemes: GIS mapping to be conducted

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has decided to carry out GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping of all departments’ development schemes to prevent overlapping development works in any area.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting to review the ongoing and proposed development schemes and targets. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that apart from the GIS mapping, a dashboard for progress review of development schemes will also be made in all areas on which daily updates will be monitored. He averred that the standards of all other interventions, including street, drain, signage and boards, will be kept the same throughout Lahore.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

