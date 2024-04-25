All uplift schemes: GIS mapping to be conducted

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has decided to carry out GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping of all departments’ development schemes to prevent overlapping development works in any area.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting to review the ongoing and proposed development schemes and targets. Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Tahir Farooq, District Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider, Director Development Javed Rashid Chauhan, Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan, Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA) Chief Engineer Iqrar Hussain and other relevant officers were present in the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the Commissioner said that apart from the GIS mapping, a dashboard for progress review of development schemes will also be made in all areas on which daily updates will be monitored. He averred that the standards of all other interventions, including street, drain, signage and boards, will be kept the same throughout Lahore.

