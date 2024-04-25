AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
RUDA launches operation against tire-burning factories

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

LAHORE: In a move towards environmental preservation, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has launched an operation against tire-burning factories known as pyrolysis plants.

Following the directives of the Lahore High Court, the RUDA, with its environment department and other pertinent administrative bodies, executed the operation to dismantle the pyrolysis plants, which were one of the main causes of air pollution in the city. During the operation, the RUDA took action against multiple tire-burning factories; five pyrolysis plants were comprehensively dismantled and one fuel-making facility was promptly sealed to prevent further environmental degradation. Director Ijaz Ahmed and Deputy Director Environment Nadia Tahir led the operation.

