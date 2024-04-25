Maryam approves ‘Own Roof…Own Home’ project

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while approving “Apni Chhat... Apna Ghar (Own Roof…Own Home)” project, directed authorities concerned to consult Pakistan Council of Architects and Town Planners to get best of the best maps for these houses.

“Construct the best houses at minimum cost near cities,” Maryam said while chairing a special meeting on the construction of model low-cost houses for the homeless low-income segment of society.

Earlier, the CM was briefed that 519 kanals of state land have been identified in five major cities including Lahore for the construction of low-cost houses for the homeless low-income people.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting.

Chief Secretary, SMBR, Chairman P&D, Secretary Housing, Secretary Finance, Commissioner Lahore and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Moreover, the CM while expressing grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives due to a boiler explosion in Faisalabad directed the authorities to get the SOPs strictly implemented to ensure workers’ safety. She added, “Action should be taken against all those factory owners who do not follow workers’ safety guidelines.”

Punjab Chief Minister ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident, and sought a report from Commissioner Faisalabad in this regard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024