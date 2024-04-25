Construction of vital trade corridor will begin next week: minister

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Communication and Works, Sohaib Ahmad Bharath, announced plans to commence the construction of a crucial 41-kilometre road linking Talagang, Khushab, and Attock. The estimated Rs 1800 million project will kick off next week, bolstering trade corridors between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

During a project progress review session held on Wednesday, Minister Bharath also highlighted the near completion of a 10-kilometre stretch from Adda Plot to Raiwind, with the entire construction endeavour scheduled for completion by May 15th.

Underlining the government’s commitment to infrastructure upkeep, the Minister emphasized the importance of drain cleaning and repairs alongside road rehabilitation efforts. This proactive measure aims to prevent rainwater accumulation on roads, thus averting premature deterioration. The initiative falls under the auspices of the ‘Sarkain Bahal Punjab Kushal Project’, signalling a strategic focus on road maintenance and drainage enhancement.

Furthermore, Minister Bharath provided updates on ongoing rehabilitation, renovation, and repair work at Services and Lady Aitcheson hospitals, noting their progression towards the final phase.

In response to a recent roof collapse at DHQ hospital Gujrat, he swiftly addressed the matter. He instructed concerned communication and works officers to furnish a comprehensive report and directed the research wing to investigate the incident thoroughly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024