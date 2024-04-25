AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Paris wheat around 3-month highs on weather worries, short covering

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

HAMBURG/PARIS: New-crop Euronext wheat resumed a rally on Wednesday to reach fresh highs since January, as weather risks in the northern hemisphere encouraged more short-covering and offset tepid export demand.

September wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext exchange, closed up 2.4% at 228.50 euros ($244.18) a metric ton, after hitting its highest since Jan. 11 at 229.00 euros. Euronext traded in a wide range, with adjustments in soon to expire May futures continuing to influence price movements.

May wheat, closed down 0.4% at 208.50 euros. Paris futures had surged on Monday as concern over dry weather in Russian and US winter wheat belts, as well as a cold spell in parts of Europe, fanned short-covering.

“Funds need to reduce their short positions and the market will seek levels where farmers will be ready to sell and allow shorts to get out,” a futures dealer said. “There’s uncertainty over frost damage, though there will need to be some fresh physical demand to sustain a rally.” An easing of the euro against the dollar also supported Euronext.

