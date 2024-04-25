AIRLINK 78.39 Increased By ▲ 5.39 (7.38%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.46%)
DFML 30.87 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (8.13%)
DGKC 78.51 Increased By ▲ 4.22 (5.68%)
FCCL 20.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.13%)
FFBL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.53%)
FFL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.59%)
GGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.96%)
HBL 118.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (2.18%)
HUBC 135.10 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.47%)
KOSM 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.83%)
MLCF 38.67 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.34%)
OGDC 134.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.75%)
PAEL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.8%)
PIAA 26.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.85%)
PPL 113.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.58%)
PRL 27.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.53%)
PTC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.95%)
SEARL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.14%)
SNGP 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
SSGC 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
TELE 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.93%)
TRG 71.43 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (3.37%)
UNITY 24.51 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.37%)
WTL 1.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,493 Increased By 58.6 (0.79%)
BR30 24,558 Increased By 338.4 (1.4%)
KSE100 72,052 Increased By 692.5 (0.97%)
KSE30 23,808 Increased By 241 (1.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-04-25

Oil prices fall as US business activity cools

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2024 03:05am

NEW YORK: Oil prices were moderately lower on Wednesday as worries over conflict in the Middle East eased and business activity in the world’s largest oil consumer slowed, however, a fall in US crude oil inventories put a floor on those losses.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.31%, to $88.15 a barrel by 11:30 a.m. EDT (1530 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $82.98.

That reversed some of Brent’s gains earlier in the week, buoyed by a weaker US dollar. “It appears the fundamentals that we trade with are leaning towards a little settling down in the Middle East,” said Tim Snyder, economist at Matador Economics.

Perceived de-escalation between Iran and Israel could remove another $5-10 a barrel in coming months, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note. US crude stockpiles fell by 6.4 million barrels to 453.6 million barrels in the week ended April 19, the EIA said, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 825,000-barrel rise.

The large crude draw was the result of very high crude exports, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. But it could be a one off, he said, as preliminary tanker tracking data this week shows lower exports. US business activity cooled in April to a four-month low, with S&P Global saying on Tuesday that its flash Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March.

US interest rate cuts could bolster economic growth and, in turn, stimulate demand for oil. Elsewhere, Germany’s business morale improved more than expected in April, according to a survey on Wednesday, boosting hopes that the worst may be over for Europe’s biggest economy.

Even as concerns about geopolitical tension in the Middle East eased, the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to rage with some of the heaviest shelling in weeks on Tuesday.

Oil prices Oil US crude oil US interest rate

Comments

200 characters

Oil prices fall as US business activity cools

Talks with IMF: Blome expresses optimism

FBR’s POS system: 1,680 Tier-1 retailers told to integrate by May 31st

PM vows to deal with challenges facing Sindh govt

Tax law amendment bill introduced in NA

NTDC bars CE (DTLP) from discussing tender of Dasu-ISW

Net metering power: Govt mulling bringing buyback rates down to Rs11/unit

Investment and loss reduction: KE’s 7-year plan approved by Nepra

Joint statement: Islamabad, Tehran agree to seal FTA

Ministers to discuss trade issues with KCCI: PM to announce relief package on May 1

Upcoming budget: Experts support stabilisation reforms

Read more stories