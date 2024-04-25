KARACHI: On Tuesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR30.762 billion and the number of lots traded was 21,786.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 18.079 billion, followed by Silver (PKR 2.900 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.832 billion), Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.311 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.893 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.541 billion), DJ (PKR 430.137 million), Copper (PKR 263.283 million), Natural Gas (PKR 197.986 million), SP 500 (PKR 142.850 million), Brent (PKR 81.898 million), Palladium (PKR 57.052 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 31.522 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 24lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 118.437 million were traded.

