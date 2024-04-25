WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== April 24, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24 18-Apr-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10498 0.105024 0.104997 0.104893 Euro 0.812003 0.808834 0.809898 0.810926 Japanese yen 0.0049152 0.00491634 0.0049156 0.0049198 U.K. pound 0.939616 0.937667 0.945413 0.947574 U.S. dollar 0.76073 0.760754 0.760253 0.759365 Algerian dinar 0.0056608 0.00565681 0.0056529 0.0056533 Australian dollar 0.491051 0.489469 0.486334 0.489639 Botswana pula 0.0547726 0.0549264 0.0547382 0.0551299 Brazilian real 0.147371 0.146195 0.145467 0.144624 Brunei dollar 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 Canadian dollar 0.554688 0.552992 0.551704 Chilean peso 0.0007976 0.0007955 0.000785 0.0007789 Czech koruna 0.0321363 0.0320169 0.0320687 0.0320908 Danish krone 0.108837 0.1084 0.108533 0.108679 Indian rupee 0.009124 0.00912051 0.0091025 0.0090923 Israeli New Shekel 0.200966 0.20089 Korean won 0.000551 0.00054928 0.0005526 0.0005478 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4707 2.47078 2.46627 Malaysian ringgit 0.159182 0.15902 0.158999 0.158996 Mauritian rupee 0.0162751 0.0162283 0.0162247 Mexican peso 0.0447501 0.0444254 0.0441699 0.0443697 New Zealand dollar 0.450276 0.450785 0.446002 0.449354 Norwegian krone 0.0692183 0.069022 0.0688398 0.0690885 Omani rial 1.97849 1.97855 1.97494 Peruvian sol 0.205937 0.206446 0.205863 0.203311 Philippine peso 0.0132269 0.0132218 0.0133156 0.0132749 Polish zloty 0.187326 0.187655 0.186849 0.187225 Qatari riyal 0.208992 0.208998 0.208617 Russian ruble 0.0081543 0.00815805 0.0081362 0.0080704 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202861 0.202868 0.202497 Singapore dollar 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891 South African rand 0.039623 0.0398538 0.0395004 0.0398958 Swedish krona 0.0699822 0.069718 0.0694356 0.0696851 Swiss franc 0.834225 0.834526 0.836776 0.835569 Thai baht 0.0205464 0.0205676 0.0206204 0.0206636 Trinidadian dollar 0.112457 0.1128 0.112683 0.112814 U.A.E. dirham 0.207142 0.207149 0.206771 Uruguayan peso 0.0198386 0.0197438 0.0197865 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

