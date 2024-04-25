WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
April 24, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 23-Apr-24 22-Apr-24 19-Apr-24 18-Apr-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.10498 0.105024 0.104997 0.104893
Euro 0.812003 0.808834 0.809898 0.810926
Japanese yen 0.0049152 0.00491634 0.0049156 0.0049198
U.K. pound 0.939616 0.937667 0.945413 0.947574
U.S. dollar 0.76073 0.760754 0.760253 0.759365
Algerian dinar 0.0056608 0.00565681 0.0056529 0.0056533
Australian dollar 0.491051 0.489469 0.486334 0.489639
Botswana pula 0.0547726 0.0549264 0.0547382 0.0551299
Brazilian real 0.147371 0.146195 0.145467 0.144624
Brunei dollar 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891
Canadian dollar 0.554688 0.552992 0.551704
Chilean peso 0.0007976 0.0007955 0.000785 0.0007789
Czech koruna 0.0321363 0.0320169 0.0320687 0.0320908
Danish krone 0.108837 0.1084 0.108533 0.108679
Indian rupee 0.009124 0.00912051 0.0091025 0.0090923
Israeli New Shekel 0.200966 0.20089
Korean won 0.000551 0.00054928 0.0005526 0.0005478
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4707 2.47078 2.46627
Malaysian ringgit 0.159182 0.15902 0.158999 0.158996
Mauritian rupee 0.0162751 0.0162283 0.0162247
Mexican peso 0.0447501 0.0444254 0.0441699 0.0443697
New Zealand dollar 0.450276 0.450785 0.446002 0.449354
Norwegian krone 0.0692183 0.069022 0.0688398 0.0690885
Omani rial 1.97849 1.97855 1.97494
Peruvian sol 0.205937 0.206446 0.205863 0.203311
Philippine peso 0.0132269 0.0132218 0.0133156 0.0132749
Polish zloty 0.187326 0.187655 0.186849 0.187225
Qatari riyal 0.208992 0.208998 0.208617
Russian ruble 0.0081543 0.00815805 0.0081362 0.0080704
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.202861 0.202868 0.202497
Singapore dollar 0.558826 0.558844 0.557616 0.558891
South African rand 0.039623 0.0398538 0.0395004 0.0398958
Swedish krona 0.0699822 0.069718 0.0694356 0.0696851
Swiss franc 0.834225 0.834526 0.836776 0.835569
Thai baht 0.0205464 0.0205676 0.0206204 0.0206636
Trinidadian dollar 0.112457 0.1128 0.112683 0.112814
U.A.E. dirham 0.207142 0.207149 0.206771
Uruguayan peso 0.0198386 0.0197438 0.0197865
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments