AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK’s FTSE 100 hits record peak; Associated British Foods surges

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 09:17pm

Britain’s blue-chip share index cruised to record highs on Tuesday helped by a weaker pound and positive corporate updates, while Primark owner AB Food led gains on an upbeat profit outlook.

The FTSE 100 climbed to 8,076.52 points, surpassing its previous peak of 8,047.06 touched in February 2023. The index ended 0.3% higher at 1555 GMT, marking its fifth straight session of gains.

Surging commodity prices, a falling pound, gains in defence stocks as well as refreshed hopes of early interest rate cuts from the Bank of England have powered the FTSE 100 higher this year, with investors taking advantage of cheaper valuations in British equities compared to other global markets.

“It’s obviously taken a long time to get to its all-time high compared to other markets. The FTSE 100 has underperformed for a very long time and when markets underperform it can mean undervalued,” Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said.

Precious metal miners lost 1.8%, leading sectoral declines, while industrial metal miners followed with a 1.5% slip as metal prices retreated after recent highs.

UK stocks climb on boost from auto, mining stocks after upbeat data

In corporate updates, Associated British Foods jumped 9.0% to the top of the FTSE 100 after the Primark owner forecast “significant growth” in full-year profit as it reported a 39% jump in the first half.

“The company’s outperformance of a flatlining UK retail sector suggests it is taking market share from less robust rivals,” Mould added.

Among other retailers, Ocado led gains with a 5.4% spike after data showed it was the the UK’s fastest growing grocer, while also showing that UK grocery price inflation fell for the 14th month in a row in April, partly driven by an increase in supermarkets’ promotional activity.

JD Sports Fashion jumped 3.8% after the sportswear retailer proposed to buy U.S. athletic-fashion retailer Hibbett Inc for about $1.08 billion.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 1.0%, hovering near the 20,000 mark.

Petershill Partners was the top performer on the index, climbing 11.3% after the investment firm proposed a tender offer to return up to $100 million to shareholders at a price per share of 2.14 pounds.

Jupiter Fund Management dipped 6.4%, as first-quarter outflows rose.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

UK’s FTSE 100 hits record peak; Associated British Foods surges

Aurangzeb expects central bank reserves to be $9-10bn by FY24-end

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

No let-up on 200th day of Israeli aggression

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

KSE-100 edges lower in range-bound session

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil falls back after robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights 'special connection' with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Sunak vows more spending for UK defence in 'dangerous world'

Read more stories