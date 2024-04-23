AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:39pm

Adobe said on Tuesday it plans to place a tool for full artificial intelligence image generation in its Photoshop software later this year.

Adobe’s image and video editing tools are widely used by creative professionals, but it faces rising competition from startups such as Microsoft-backed OpenAI, Midjourney and Stability AI, all of which offer services that can generate images from text prompts.

Adobe is developing its own image-generation AI system called Firefly, which is trained on data that Adobe has rights to, in order to avoid copyright infringement claims against users.

Adobe previously released image-generation tools in Photoshop that can fill in or expand parts an existing image. At a conference in London on Tuesday, the company said full image generation will come later this year, based on a new AI system called Firefly Image 3.

Much of Adobe’s focus has been on speeding up the work of professionals who use its software. The new image-generation tool will have the ability to tap a user’s uploaded image as a reference for the general composition of an image.

Microsoft to invest $2.9bn to boost AI business in Japan: Nikkei

For example, a designer could make a quick sketch of a scene on a napkin, snap a photo of that napkin with a smartphone and then ask Photoshop to generate fully featured images in a variety of styles, said Ely Greenfield, chief technology officer for digital media at Adobe.

“Rather than having to very carefully describe exactly what goes where and try to make sure that I’m specifying the things I want things and that I don’t, it’s borrowing from the reference. So this is an amazingly powerful capability,” Greenfield said.

Adobe said a test “beta” version of the software is available to some users on Tuesday but did not give a date for general availability.

artificial intelligence Adobe OpenAI AI image AI system

Comments

200 characters

Adobe to bring full AI image generation to Photoshop this year

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil rises on robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

UAE and Oman sign deals worth $35bn on state visit

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Read more stories