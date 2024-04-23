AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Major Gulf markets gain as geopolitical concerns ease

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 02:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Tuesday, on course to recover some losses as fears of wider geopolitical strife eased.

Iran said on Friday that it had no plan to retaliate following an apparent Israeli drone attack within its borders, which in turn followed an Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel days before.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.6%, with Saudi Aramco advancing 0.5%, after the oil giant said it is in talks to acquire a 10% stake in China’s Hengli Petrochemical.

The deal would further bolster Aramco’s growing downstream presence in China.

Dubai’s main share index rose 0.5%, led by a 1% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties.

Meanwhile, banks and finance companies in the United Arab Emirates may defer personal and car loan installments for six months to help deal with the repercussions of last week’s storm, the UAE central bank said on Monday.

Most Gulf markets gain on easing geopolitical tensions

The UAE last week suffered the heaviest rains in 75 years, causing widespread flooding which trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes and left many people counting the costs of damage to vehicles and property.

In Abu Dhabi, the index was up 0.2%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial market - edged higher, after falling in the previous session, as investors continued to assess the risk from geopolitical concerns in the Middle East.

The Qatari benchmark added 0.5%, on track to snap three sessions of losses, with the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank rising 1.1%.

