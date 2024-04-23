AIRLINK 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-2.87%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
CNERGY 4.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.82%)
DFML 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.29%)
DGKC 74.29 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.18%)
FCCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.3%)
FFBL 30.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
FFL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
GGL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
HBL 115.97 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (0.84%)
HUBC 132.20 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.57%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.77%)
KEL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.05%)
KOSM 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.56%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.94%)
OGDC 133.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.18%)
PAEL 23.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.84%)
PIAA 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.66%)
PIBTL 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.42%)
PPL 112.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.32%)
PRL 28.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.05%)
PTC 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.94%)
SEARL 56.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.59%)
SNGP 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.78%)
SSGC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.43%)
TELE 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
TPLP 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
TRG 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
UNITY 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,434 Decreased By -20.9 (-0.28%)
BR30 24,206 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,359 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,567 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Netflix rival Viaplay’s organic sales growth slows in Q1

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 01:16pm
Image: AFP
Image: AFP

Swedish video streaming company Viaplay’s organic sales grew by 5.6% in its core operations in the first quarter of 2024, down from 27.3% a year ago, as it focuses on improving operations after a recapitalisation drive.

After replacing its CEO and laying off 30% of its workforce last year, Viaplay unveiled a rescue plan in December that included raising equity and restructuring debt, and focusing on the core Nordic, Dutch and Viaplay Select operations.

The group, which competes with Netflix Inc and Walt Disney Co’s Disney+, said net sales from those operations rose to 4.46 billion Swedish crowns ($410 million) in the quarter, although that growth was hampered by customer churn following price increases and account sharing by users.

Netflix slips after stopping subscriber tally report, downbeat Q2 revenue forecast

Viaplay estimated that about a third of its premium subscribers have been sharing the account details for their subscriptions, which it said is a major issue for the whole industry.

It said it is in talks with distribution partners to tackle account sharing, and plans to implement further initiatives to limit that this summer.

Viaplay completed a 4 billion crown recapitalisation programme in February, including a cash injection from main stakeholders that it says should be sufficient, as it seeks to stabilise the business hit by waning demand amid high living costs.

Netflix video streaming Viaplay

Comments

200 characters

Netflix rival Viaplay’s organic sales growth slows in Q1

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

2nd day of visit: Iran President Raisi highlights ‘special connection’ with Pakistanis on his arrival in Lahore

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Tensions flare at US universities over pro-Palestinian protests

Gold price per tola falls massive Rs7,800 in Pakistan

Oil rises on robust EU data as Mideast tensions linger

Fauji Cement’s earnings down to Rs1.77bn in January-March 2024

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Read more stories