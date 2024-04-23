AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.59%)
DFML 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.35%)
FCCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.59%)
FFBL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.13%)
FFL 10.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.6%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.53%)
HBL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUBC 130.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.53%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.33%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.1%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.91%)
OGDC 133.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.99%)
PIAA 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.1%)
PIBTL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.82%)
PPL 113.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.65%)
SEARL 57.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.56%)
SNGP 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.03%)
SSGC 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.58%)
TRG 69.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.57%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 7,440 Decreased By -14.7 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,198 Decreased By -51.7 (-0.21%)
KSE100 71,427 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.01%)
KSE30 23,568 Increased By 1.4 (0.01%)
Japan rubber futures reverse two-day climb on automobile price wars

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 12:41pm

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures reversed a two-day climb to close lower on Tuesday as automobile price wars and overhanging automobile supply weighed on investor sentiment.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for September delivery closed down 5.6 yen, or 1.77%, at 311.4 yen ($2.01) per kg.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for September delivery fell 275 yuan to finish at 14,280 yuan ($1,970.85) per metric ton.

China’s state planner expects an intensified price war among automakers of electric cars and plug-in hybrids this year because of overhanging supply, among other issues.

Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks fell in premarket trade after Tesla cut prices for its EVs in major global markets, including the United States.

Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said his meeting with U.S. and South Korean counterparts last week has laid the groundwork for Tokyo to act against excessive yen moves, issuing the strongest warning to date on the chance of intervention.

Japan rubber futures rise

The Bank of Japan is expected to project inflation will stay around its 2% target for the next three years in new forecasts due on Friday, signalling its readiness to raise interest rates again this year from current near-zero levels.

Japan’s factory activity contracted but approached the break-even point in April, a business survey showed.

On the physical front, “the de-stocking process in China is ongoing, while recent hot weather may affect supply”, a Singapore-based trader said, noting these factors are supporting spot TSR20 rubber prices.

The front-month rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform for May delivery last traded at 160.6 U.S. cents per kg, dipping 0.06%.

