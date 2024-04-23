AIRLINK 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.28%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.28%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.94 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.7%)
DGKC 75.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (5.35%)
FCCL 20.46 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
FFBL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.97%)
FFL 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.53%)
HBL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.74%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.46%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.57%)
KOSM 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.1%)
MLCF 38.86 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.8%)
OGDC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.07%)
PAEL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.82%)
PIAA 27.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.24%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 113.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
PTC 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.32%)
SEARL 57.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.49%)
SNGP 66.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.46%)
SSGC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
TELE 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
TPLP 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.33%)
TRG 69.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.84%)
UNITY 23.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
WTL 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 7,439 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.22%)
BR30 24,207 Decreased By -42.6 (-0.18%)
KSE100 71,363 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.1%)
KSE30 23,539 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian dollar grinds higher but inflation test looms

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 11:21am

SYDNEY: The Australian dollar strengthened on Tuesday as risk appetite continued to recover from a frenetic flight to safety last week, but its upside could be limited as traders brace for a key local reading on inflation.

The Aussie gained 0.2% to $0.6463, having rebounded 0.5% overnight to recover some of last week’s drop of 0.7%. It managed to stand above the 10-day moving average of $0.6454 for the first time since April 10, with resistance around $0.6505.

The kiwi dollar edged 0.1% higher to $0.5919, after gaining 0.5% overnight, reversing some of the 0.8% drop last week. It is now testing the 10-day moving average of $0.5923, which is the near-term resistance.

With fears of a major conflict escalation in the Middle East easing, traders are shifting their focus back to economic fundamentals. Key to the rate outlook in Australia is the quarterly inflation report due on Wednesday.

Analysts expect the consumer price index ticked up to 0.8% in the first quarter, from 0.6% previously, although the annual rate likely eased to 3.5%, the lowest in two years, due to base effects.

Australia, NZ dollars get much needed relief as risk rebounds, bonds retreat

“While the RBA has in the past shown little tolerance for inflation exceeding its forecasts, we do not think this will be enough for it to do an about-turn and consider a hike option at the May meeting, given the moderation in its policy stance,” ANZ analysts said.

“Still, the details may make the RBA a little cautious… The upward surprise in US CPI inflation is also prompting markets to reassess how tough the ‘last mile’ back to target will be.”

Markets have slashed rate cut expectations globally. Swaps only expect a total of 18 basis points in rate reductions from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year, meaning even one rate cut is not guaranteed.

Across the Tasman Sea, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to cut fewer than two times this year on surprisingly strong domestically driven inflation, with swaps implying just 35 basis points of easing.

Australian and New Zealand dollars

Comments

200 characters

Australian dollar grinds higher but inflation test looms

Intra-day update: rupee gains some strength against US dollar

Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Pakistan, Iran sign 8 agreements, MoUs: Trade volumes to be hiked to $10bn in 5 years

Pakistan refiners warn $6bn upgrades at risk due to fuel price deregulation plan

Oil prices stabilise, Middle East tensions remain in focus

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Read more stories