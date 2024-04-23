AIRLINK 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.37%)
DFML 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.4%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (7.14%)
FCCL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (5.72%)
FFBL 31.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.87%)
FFL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.71%)
GGL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.99%)
HBL 114.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
MLCF 39.78 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.28%)
OGDC 134.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.41%)
PAEL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
PIAA 27.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.44%)
PIBTL 6.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 113.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.39%)
PRL 28.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.49%)
PTC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.74 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.72%)
SNGP 67.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.4%)
SSGC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
TELE 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
TPLP 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 70.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.17%)
UNITY 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,474 Increased By 19.4 (0.26%)
BR30 24,376 Increased By 126.1 (0.52%)
KSE100 71,728 Increased By 294.8 (0.41%)
KSE30 23,647 Increased By 80.6 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India’s April business growth at near 14-year high, PMIs show

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 11:06am

BENGALURU: India’s business activity expanded at its fastest pace in nearly 14 years this month thanks to robust demand, according to a survey released on Tuesday that also showed easing input inflation and positive jobs growth.

That suggests India is well placed to remain the fastest growing major economy this year after posting strong expansion over the past few quarters.

HSBC’s flash India Composite purchasing managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 62.2 this month from March’s final reading of 61.8.

The reading has been consistently above the 50-mark separating expansion from contraction since August 2021.

“Strong performance in both the manufacturing and service sectors, led by increased new orders, resulted in the highest composite output index since June 2010,” noted Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC.

The strong expansion was led by services activity, with the index rising to a three-month high at 61.7 from March’s 61.2, thanks to new business - a key gauge for demand - accelerating.

India’s GDP set to grow 8% or more in Jan-March quarter: finance minister

A manufacturing PMI held strong at March’s 59.1 this month. Both output and new orders for goods continued to grow at a robust pace, albeit slightly slower than last month.

Overall international demand was solid and the composite sub-index rose to the highest since it was added to the survey in September 2014.

Strong sales improved the business outlook for the coming 12 months from a four-month low in March.

Efforts to meet rising demand supported jobs growth, which was the most pronounced in manufacturing where it increased at the fastest pace in one-and-a-half years.

However, employment generation among services firms was slower than in March.

Meanwhile, input costs cooled for both goods producers and their services counterparts but demand strength enabled passing on expenses to customers.

A stronger increase in output costs among manufacturing firms contrasted with a slower rise in the services industry.

“Manufacturing margins improved in April as firms were able to pass on higher prices to customers due to strong demand conditions,” added Bhandari.

That means inflation may not fall fast enough for the Reserve Bank of India to start considering rate cuts any time soon as price rises were likely to stay above the central bank’s 4% medium term target for longer.

India's economy India's GDP India's business

Comments

200 characters

India’s April business growth at near 14-year high, PMIs show

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Iran President Raisi arrives in Lahore, pays respects at Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

Read more stories