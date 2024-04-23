AIRLINK 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.75%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.14%)
DFML 28.81 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (4.23%)
DGKC 77.14 Increased By ▲ 5.14 (7.14%)
FCCL 21.49 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.91%)
FFBL 31.33 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
FFL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.1%)
GGL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.77%)
HBL 114.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
HUBC 130.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.65%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.38%)
KOSM 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
MLCF 39.78 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (7.28%)
OGDC 135.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.32%)
PAEL 23.67 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.15%)
PIAA 27.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.66%)
PIBTL 6.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
PPL 113.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.43%)
PRL 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
PTC 15.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.1%)
SEARL 57.72 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.68%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
SSGC 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
TELE 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
TPLP 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
TRG 70.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.43%)
UNITY 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 7,477 Increased By 21.9 (0.29%)
BR30 24,390 Increased By 140.4 (0.58%)
KSE100 71,735 Increased By 301.4 (0.42%)
KSE30 23,645 Increased By 78.3 (0.33%)
Japan’s Nikkei rises but caution before US earnings caps gains

Reuters Published 23 Apr, 2024 10:38am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Tuesday, buoyed by Wall Street’s rally overnight, although concerns about big tech earnings and tensions in the Middle East capped gains.

The Nikkei had climbed 0.27% to 37,538.06 by the midday recess and was on course for a second session of gains after slumping to a 10-week low on Friday.

Trading was choppy on Tuesday, with the index gaining 1% before retreating briefly into negative territory amid some volatility in chip shares.

The broader Topix ended the morning session 0.15% higher, with a value share sub-index gaining 0.21% to outpace a 0.08% rise in growth shares.

All three of the main U.S. stock benchmarks rallied on Monday, rebounding from big losses the previous week.

However, Tesla shares dropped 3.4% following price cuts in a number of its major markets. The electric vehicle maker is one of the so-called Magnificent Seven group of tech giants that will report earnings this week, along with Meta Platforms, Alphabet and Microsoft.

Japan’s Nikkei ends 1% higher after sharp fall; chip-related shares weigh

“In terms of recent trends, Japan’s stock market appears to be heavily influenced by overseas factors,” said Shoki Omori, chief Japan desk strategist at Mizuho Securities.

“This week, not only will the Magnificent Seven release their earnings, but other major companies will as well,” he said. “I think earnings are going to come out on the weaker side, which could push the Nikkei down to 37,000.”

The Nikkei rose to an all-time high of 41,087.75 a month ago before retreating sharply to as low as 36,733.06 by Friday.

Among notable chip-sector names, Tokyo Electron edged up 0.06% and Advantest added 0.25%. However, Lasertec was the biggest drag with a 2.81% slide and silicon specialist Sumco dropped 2.29%.

Utilities were a particular bright spot, with Osaka Gas jumping 4.57% to be the Nikkei’s biggest percentage gainer after revising up its earnings forecast. Tokyo Gas was no. 2, climbing 2.79%.

