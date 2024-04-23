KCCI chief urges FBR to defer implementation of SRO 350

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer implementation of SRO 350 as the business community’s reservations over the controversial SRO stand unaddressed.

In this regard, he mentioned that a meeting was scheduled to be organized at the Karachi Chamber on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024 with Member (Inland Revenue Operations) Badshah Khan Wazir and Chief IR Operation Arshad Nawaz Cheema to thoroughly discuss the repercussions of SRO 350 but unfortunately, this meeting was postponed due to public holiday on the occasion of visit of President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi to Karachi, hence, the SRO 350 should be deferred until this pressing issue is amicably resolved in consultation with all the stakeholders.

