Brecorder Logo
Apr 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-04-23

KCCI chief urges FBR to defer implementation of SRO 350

Recorder Report Published 23 Apr, 2024 03:41am

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh has asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to defer implementation of SRO 350 as the business community’s reservations over the controversial SRO stand unaddressed.

In this regard, he mentioned that a meeting was scheduled to be organized at the Karachi Chamber on Tuesday, 23rd April 2024 with Member (Inland Revenue Operations) Badshah Khan Wazir and Chief IR Operation Arshad Nawaz Cheema to thoroughly discuss the repercussions of SRO 350 but unfortunately, this meeting was postponed due to public holiday on the occasion of visit of President of Islamic Republic of Iran Ibrahim Raisi to Karachi, hence, the SRO 350 should be deferred until this pressing issue is amicably resolved in consultation with all the stakeholders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KCCI FBR SRO

Comments

200 characters

KCCI chief urges FBR to defer implementation of SRO 350

Jul-Mar FDI inflows decline 10pc YoY

Pakistan, Iran agree to ban terrorist organisations

‘Security reasons’: No media interaction with Raisi

TIP slams NTDC for not awarding it contract

Guided by SIFC: Power Division updated on NPGCL-Ningbo pact

Shanghai Electric Power withdraws KE stake acquisition offer

Chronic power defaulters: Govt faces challenging task of over Rs1trn recovery

Non-exporters: FBR issuing urgent alert to check misuse of CNICs/NTNs

Pakistan ‘highly vulnerable’ to impacts of climate change: WB

SECP imposes some curbs on modaraba companies

Read more stories