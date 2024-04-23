FBR chief interacts with taxpayers in E-Kachehri

Islamabad: Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Monday directly interacted with taxpayers for redressal of their grievances.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana held E-Kachehri at FBR Headquarters on Monday to listen to the issues of taxpayers and provide prompt assistance. The E-Kachehri provides a platform to taxpayers to apprise their concerns directly to the chairman FBR and also give their suggestions regarding tax-related issues and matters.

During the E-Kachehri, the chairman FBR directly received telephone calls from taxpayers and listened to their grievances and recommendation. The chairman gave on-spot directions to relevant offices to promptly resolve issues of the taxpayers.

The chairman FBR also appreciated the suggestions given by some taxpayers and assured them that their valued input would be duly considered. He reiterated that FBR was taking all possible measures to facilitate the taxpayers by ensuring timely provision of services and promote tax culture and compliance across the country.

E-Kachehri by the chairman FBR provides an opportunity to taxpayers to directly communicate with the chairman for redressal of their grievances and also helps keep a check on the performance of the field formations. The chairman FBR has already directed all field formations to timely resolve the taxpayers’ concerns through improved service delivery.

