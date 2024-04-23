Filling of acquittal pleas: ATC directs Imran’s lawyer, other accused to fulfill legal formalities

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), on Monday, directed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer and other accused in cases registered in connection with protests and vandalism to fulfill legal formalities before filling acquittal applications.

ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases registered against Khan, Aamir Mughal, and PTI’s former leader Ali Nawaz Awan, directed the defence lawyers to fulfill legal formalities before filing acquittal applications and adjourned it till May 17.

The cases against PTI leaders were registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Ramna, Golra, and Sangjani police stations.

Aamir Mughal and Awan appeared before the court along with their counsel Sardar Masroof.

The defence counsel told the court that former minister Asad Umar had been acquitted from the case registered at Sangjani police station; therefore, we are filing an acquittal application for the other accused.

The judge remarked that this was not the case; therefore, he could not decide it.

The court directed the defence lawyers to fulfill legal formalities before filing acquittal applications.

The judge further said the application under Section 265 could not be filed until a charge against the accused was not framed.

The defence counsel further told the court that as many as 40 accused had been acquitted from the case registered at Ramna police station.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till May 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024