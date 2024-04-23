Gold prices fall sharply

KARACHI: The local gold prices on Monday saw a sharp downturn with the global bullion value dropping below $2400, traders said.

At the week open, gold lost Rs3500 and Rs3021, plummeting from the all-time highs to reach Rs248700 per tola and Rs213220 per 10 grams, respectively.

The international bullion value declined by $30 to close for $2381 per ounce with an additional $20 premium by the local market for its deals.

Silver prices also fell by Rs30 and Rs25.72 to settle at Rs2750 per tola and Rs2357.68 per 10 grams, respectively as traders quoted world market value at $27.86 per ounce.

