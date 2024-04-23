PML-N’s victory in bye-polls reflection of people’s trust in party: PM

LAHORE: Felicitating the newly elected members of the national and provincial assemblies in the by-elections, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said the victory of the newly elected members of the PML-N is a reflection of trust of people in the party.

The premier expressed gratitude to the people for voting for the PML-N and assured that every effort would be made to serve the people. “The success of the candidates of PML-N is recognition of the revival of economy, decrease in inflation and improvement in foreign affairs by the government,” Shehbaz said, adding: “The public opinion is changing prominently with economic improvement and relief to the people.”

In a statement, the PM said the predictions of international financial institutions, news organizations and surveys about economic improvement have a positive effect on the people. He said the weaknesses in electoral process and objections can be removed only with mutual cooperation and political dialogue.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a statement said the PML-N, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, is sincerely trying to solve public problems. The CM said, “We have given relief, relief and only relief to the people of Punjab in a short span of time. Ramadan Nigehban Relief Package, 20,000 bikes, cheap flour and cheap bread are proof of our few days’ performance.”

She said, “Labourers, farmers, students and women of Punjab are at the top of my priority list and Rs130 billion farmer package reflects Nawaz Sharif’s agriculture-friendly vision.”

The CM ensured, “My team and I always strive to make things easier for the common man. Laptop, iPad schemes are also going to be introduced in Punjab soon.”

She said, “The success of PML-N candidates for the National and Provincial Assemblies is testament to people’s confidence in PML-N policies.” Maryam said, “People have come to know that the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is necessary for their development.” She added,” National development and service of people is the slogan of Pakistan Muslim League-N only.”

The CM said, “Punjab will be taken forward, the journey of development will be faster every day.” She highlighted. The PML-N is the real representative party of people. People have given it full confidence in transparent elections.” She said, “We will work and continue to work, our work will speak.”

Maryam Nawaz Sharif also appreciated the efforts of the administration, police and other institutions for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

